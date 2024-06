Tess Maune loves sharing your outdoor pictures. If you have one you'd like to see featured here, you can send it to her on social media.

By: News On 6

It was a great day of summertime fishing for two Green Country kiddos! Hutch and Edyn had so much run reeling in catfish at their neighborhood pond in Broken Arrow.

And we can't leave out their pup, Harley Quinn, who wanted in on the fishing too.

Tess loves sharing your outdoor pictures. If you have one you'd like to see featured here, send it to her on social media. | CLICK HERE to go to Tess Maune's Facebook page.