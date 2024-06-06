Mecum Auction Returns To Tulsa's Expo Square

They said the weekend's show has around 600 vehicles from 47 different states and is considered one of the biggest car shows in the world.

Thursday, June 6th 2024, 6:29 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Hundreds of cars are moving into Tulsa's Expo Square for this year's Mecum auction.

"So whether you're a ticket holder, a seller, a consigner, there's something for everyone here. the energy is incredible,"

Doors open at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday, the auction starts around 10.

Tickets are on sale online.


