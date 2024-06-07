Rogers County Man Sentenced To 160 Years In Prison For Several Crimes

Thursday, June 6th 2024, 9:37 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A nine-time convicted felon in Rogers County is heading back to prison.

Dwayne Bruton, 36, was sentenced to 160 years in prison.

He was convicted of robbery, assault, having a gun as a felon, resisting arrest and concealing stolen property.

Prosecutors say he pistol-whipped, stomped, robbed and stuck a gun in a 56-year-old man's mouth in October of 2022.

Records show between 2012 and 2018, Bruton was convicted of having a gun as a felon, drug possession, larceny, burglary, concealing stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle and false impersonation.
