Former Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Officer Faces New Charges For Relationship With Minors

A former Tulsa County juvenile detention officer is facing more charges investigators say are related to inappropriate relationships with minors while working at the facility.

By: News On 6

Investigators said Hine's mother gave police a letter addressed to Jonathan that was written in crayon.

They said investigators interviewed the minor who wrote the letter, who told them Hines would ask to touch him.

Investigators said the victim also said Hines would bring his phone into the facility to show the victim nude pictures.

They said Hines told the victim to come and work for him when he got out and that Hines would pay him thousands of dollars.

Hines is now facing charges for carrying a phone in jail and soliciting a minor for indecent exposure.