Meals On Wheels And Volunteers Make Life-Changing Home Renovation For Client

The organization coined the phrase "More than a Meal," which is something highlighted through the "Home Safety Program." This program addresses in-home safety issues and provides renovations like changing light bulbs, adding safety bars to bathrooms, and in this case, building a ramp.

Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa is helping improve the quality of life for its clients. News On 6's MaKayla Glenn spoke to the organization about how it's providing more than just meals.

On Friday morning, Meals on Wheels and volunteers will be making a life-changing home renovation for one of their clients.

They will be building a ramp for a wheelchair-bound client who currently has to be lifted to get in and out of her home.

The mission of Meals on Wheels is to provide nutritious meals, safety checks, and friendly, caring contact to the elderly and those who are disabled and home bound.

Project Manager Sophie Goldstein said their client recently got a new mechanical wheelchair and these home improvements will be major.

“She’s not been able to really use it outside the house because she doesn’t have a ramp and those things are heavy. So, getting a ramp is really an essential component to her being able to use this new wheelchair, which is really going to increase her mobility and her ability to participate in her community," Goldstein said.

Goldstein said they're always looking for volunteers to help with the ramp builds and other home safety tasks. | CLICK HERE to learn more about how you can help.