Free Online Safety Class Being Hosted In Owasso To Help Protect Folks Against Scams

Stop The Scam: Stay Safe Online is happening Sunday, June 9 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Owasso Community Center. Julie and Lesley Orellana joined us with a preview of that session.

Friday, June 7th 2024, 9:28 am

By: News On 6


OWASSO, Okla. -

With each new day, it seems a new cyber crime is born, claiming more than 1 million victims every day.

This weekend cybersecurity experts are hosting a free class in Owasso to help folks stay safe online. Julie and Lesley Orellana joined us with a preview of that session.

Stop The Scam: Stay Safe Online is happening Sunday, June 9 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Owasso Community Center.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 7th, 2024

June 8th, 2024

June 6th, 2024

June 6th, 2024

Top Headlines

June 8th, 2024

June 8th, 2024

June 8th, 2024

June 8th, 2024