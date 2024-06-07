Free Online Safety Class Being Hosted In Owasso To Help Protect Folks Against Scams

Friday, June 7th 2024, 9:28 am
With each new day, it seems a new cyber crime is born, claiming more than 1 million victims every day.
This weekend cybersecurity experts are hosting a free class in Owasso to help folks stay safe online. Julie and Lesley Orellana joined us with a preview of that session.
Stop The Scam: Stay Safe Online is happening Sunday, June 9 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Owasso Community Center.
