Weekend Events: Art Crawl, Outdoor Concert, Tulsa Tough And More

Green Country has a lot to offer this weekend. Six In The Morning Weekend Anchor Kristen Weaver joins us to give a preview of what's in store!

By: News On 6

-

Green Country has a lot to offer this weekend. Six In The Morning Weekend Anchor Kristen Weaver joins us to give a preview of what's in store!

Downtown Tulsa First Friday Art Crawl

Happening Friday night in Downtown Tulsa is the First Friday Art Crawl. It's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. near Guthrie Green and features a pride theme and lots of jazz music.

There will be local arts and crafts, food, and something for everyone. | CLICK HERE for more.

Saint Francis Tulsa Tough

Tulsa Tough is back this weekend! The biggest bike race in town returns, with events Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Events Friday start at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday's races kick off around 7:30 a.m.

And the big Sunday finisher that includes the infamous Cry Baby Hill party next to the river starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. | CLICK HERE for more.

Big Ride Outdoor Concert in Tulsa

After Saturday's big races, kick back and enjoy the show with Big Ride. It is a big outdoor concert being held near Boston and Fairview starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

There will be lots of music, food, drinks and fun. Tickets are $10 and VIP are $75. This a 21 and older event. | CLICK HERE for more.

Tree Climbing Competition in Tulsa

The City of Tulsa is hosting a tree climbing competition this weekend. It's happening at Owen Park starting Friday through Sunday.

More than 50 skilled climbers from across the region will be climbing and will be judged. Winners will go on to the international finals. | CLICK HERE for more.

Pawnee Bill's Original Wild West Show

Pawnee Bill's original Wild West show is back Saturday in Pawnee. It is at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum and will feature gunfire, performances and all kinds of wild west fun.

The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and there will be food trucks, entertainment like blacksmithing and magic, followed by the big show at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for kids 6-12. | CLICK HERE for more.

Find a list of even more fun events happening in Green Country below:

Silent Garden Disco at Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa | CLICK HERE for more.

Miss Oklahoma Pageant at Tulsa's River Spirit Casino | CLICK HERE for more.

Oklahoma Mass Choir Pre-Musical | CLICK HERE for more.

Family Fun Fest in Tulsa | CLICK HERE for more.

Mostly Mozart Festival at Woolaroc | CLICK HERE for more.

Toes in the Grand Lake Festival 2024 | CLICK HERE for more.

T.E.G. International Jazz Fest in Tulsa | CLICK HERE for more.

Hogs 'N' Hot Rods in Claremore | CLICK HERE for more.