Tulsa Tough Attendees, Competitors Encouraged To Prepare For Extreme Heat

Lots of first responders will be patrolling Downtown Tulsa this weekend to keep everyone safe while attending and competing in Tulsa Tough. One of the concerns is the heat since a triple-digit heat index is in the forecast.

-

Lots of first responders will be patrolling Downtown Tulsa this weekend to keep everyone safe while attending and competing in Tulsa Tough. One of the concerns is the heat since a triple-digit heat index is in the forecast.

Participants in the race are getting ready for a busy weekend of competition.

“This is one of the largest—if not the largest—crit racing here in America,” said Alex Bartz, a participant from Houston. “Just to be out here racing and having a good time is an experience in itself.”

In addition to making sure his bike is ready to go, Bartz also has to prepare for the heat. He was pulled from the race early last year because of overheating and wants to make sure it does not happen again.

“If it’s too hot and my skin temperature gets too high, it affects my performance,” said Bartz.

Firefighters say it does not take long for the heat to spoil the occasion.

“Every year at this event and events like this, we find that people do over-do it,” said Andy Little, Tulsa Fire Department. “[they] get pretty close to heat exhaustion, potentially even heat stroke, and that’s something we want to avoid.”

While the action is happening along the course, first responders want spectators to plan for an extended time in the sun.

“Sometimes you kind of lose track, you might forget to re-apply that sunscreen, you might forget to hydrate,” said Little. “Some people will be enjoying adult beverages, which is fine, but it dehydrates you.”

For people who do feel like they are overheating, first responders will be stationed in medical tents along the race route.