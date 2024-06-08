Kellyville Family Grieves Loss Of 26-Year-Old Man Killed In Motorcycle Wreck

Registration for the poker run starts at 11 a.m. at the VFW in Sapulpa. There will also be a taco bar, silent auction, and raffle tickets.

A grieving family is honoring the memory of a man who died in a motorcycle wreck in April.

Police say Calvin Casteel was riding his bike in Sapulpa when a car pulled out in front of him.

Working on this Mustang is keeping Cody Barnes busy.

"I gotta change the brake pads," Barnes said.

The project allows him to occupy his hands and his mind on a day that's normally a happy one.

"Usually I wake up like text him a little 'hey butthead ya know happy birthday have a good one'."

But Cody won't be able to send that text to his brother today.

"I was just laying in bed and knowing that I can't text him," Barnes said.

Cody's brother Calvin Casteel died on April 10th, days after a deadly wreck on Taft Avenue in Sapulpa.

This intersection in Sapulpa is where Calvin was riding his motorcycle when he got in a wreck that would change his family's life forever.

"My mom tells me that my brother's been in an accident and next thing ya know my heart just woo, like stops," Barnes said.

Police say Calvin's motorcycle slammed into a car that pulled out in front of him. He died several days later in the hospital at age 26, leaving behind his wife Emily, and their newborn daughter. She says the days since his accident have not been easy.

"They're hard," says Emily Carroll.

For Calvin's family, processing their grief means rallying around the motorcycle community he loved.

"The support's been a lot, it's been a lot of help, we've been appreciative over all the support," said Calvin’s mom Sheila.

They're hosting a poker run on Saturday to raise money for funeral and memorial expenses, focusing as much as they can on the good memories.

"I think it'll be a pretty big turnout tomorrow," Sheila said.

Calvin's mom says the outpouring of support shows just how big an impact her son had on the people around him.

Registration for the poker run starts at 11 a.m. at the VFW in Sapulpa. There will also be a taco bar, silent auction, and raffle tickets.