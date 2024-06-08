Child Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car In Tulsa

A child was hit by a vehicle in Tulsa while trying to run across the street Friday night, authorities say.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police said it happened near 11th and Memorial around 9:20 p.m.

TPD said the vehicle was going about 40 mph and the child was alert when authorities arrived to the scene.

The child is expected to be OK and the driver is not expected to be cited, per police.

The investigation is still ongoing.