'Here For The Community': Rogers County Farmers Market Offers Free Meals 2 Weeks After Tornado

Saturday, June 8th 2024, 7:11 pm
Sabrina Lakey is usually a vendor at the Rogers County Farmers Market in Claremore, but on Saturday, she was a cook.
“I’m just cooking scrambled eggs so we can make breakfast burritos…and we are doing sausage and bacon,” she said.
But it's more than just food - it's love and support.
“We’re just here for the community,” said Lakey.
A community that's still recovering after a tornado destroyed parts of the town two weeks ago.
“A lot of people are still affected,” said Lakey.
“I feel like with any kind of natural disaster, there’s a lot of help the first week and then things kind of start dying down,” said market manager Lizeth Thornton.
She knows people will need help for a while, so on Saturday, the market was offering free food.
Thornton hopes people leave with full bellies and a sense of community.
“Food brings people together, too," she said.
And the outreach doesn’t go unnoticed.
“I like to see everybody helping out,” said 10-year-old Kasey.
So, with every burrito and pancake, these people hope the food will provide both nourishment and comfort.
“It’s just been a good community effort to get everybody back to as normal as they can,” said Lakey.
The Rogers County Farmers Market will be back to its regular schedule every Saturday from 7 to 11 in the morning in the Rogers County Courthouse parking lot until 11.
