Pop Up And Family Fun Fest In Tulsa This Weekend

An event this weekend will be fun for kids and parents looking for some new and used things to buy and sell in a pop-up event. It’s called Just Between Friends and the fun continues on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, June 8th 2024, 9:49 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Angie Crone joined News On 6 on Saturday to talk about the event.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Ruffin Event Center near 71st and Lewis inside the Marriott.

The Family Fun Fest is Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. and will include a bounce house, train rides, face painting and more. The event is free.
