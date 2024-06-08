53-Year-Old Man Killed In Rogers County Motorcycle Crash

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Rogers County Saturday morning, authorities say.

Saturday, June 8th 2024, 6:57 pm

By: News On 6


ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Rogers County Saturday morning, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Ronald Miller, 53, crashed about three miles east of Catoosa just before 7 a.m.

OHP said Miller was not wearing a helmet and he died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
