'Couldn't Be More Proud': Local Church Youth Choir Performs For Congregation After Canceled Mission Trip

A local church youth choir prepped for months to perform a program in the Bahamas, but travel difficulties forced them to cancel the trip. On Sunday, they performed for their congregation. Director Joel Panciera said he couldn't be more proud and the performance is a testament to their faith and resilience.

-

A choir consists of many voices blending into one. The Boston Avenue United Methodist Church youth choir’s voice was supposed to be heard all the way in the Bahamas this week for its annual mission trip.

“It's something that we’re looking forward to the entire year,” said member Olivia Gaddis.

The ensemble had been prepping for months for the big moment that never came.

“I’m still a little grumpy about it, they were less grumpy, maybe than me, but we all were very sad,” said director Joel Panciera.

He says travel difficulties forced them to cancel the trip. But, despite the disappointment, he says it brought out the best in them.

“Especially our youth, were just so kind, they were patient, they understood these were circumstances beyond our control,” he said.

“It was very disappointing, of course we wanted to get to the Bahamas, but on the brighter side, it brought us all closer together,” said member Will Huckaby.

Sunday, the choir performed their Bahamas program for the congregation.

Huckaby and Gaddis have both been in the choir since they were little kids and say today offered them a second chance.

“It kind of represents everything we had to go through and all these people came to support us because they knew what was going on and they wanted to hear us sing and give us an opportunity to share what we weren’t able to before,” said Huckaby.

With music echoing throughout the sanctuary, Panciera said the performance is more than just singing... it’s a testament to the choir’s faith and resilience.

“I couldn’t be more proud, absolutely…I could not be more proud,” he said.