Green Country Cricket Club Holds World Cup Watch Party On Guthrie Green

The Green Country Cricket Club held its "Bedlam Beyond Borders" party at Guthrie Green, where people watched the game on the big screen.

By: News On 6

-

A popular international sport is gaining some ground in the states, especially after a big upset for Team USA in the World Cup recently.

Cricket fans in Green Country held a World Cup watch party downtown on Sunday.

The Green Country Cricket Club held its "Bedlam Beyond Borders" party at Guthrie Green, where people watched the game on the big screen.

It's the first time the World Cup is being hosted in the U.S.

"It's historic, the fact that it's happening in the U.S. It's historic that we've never had such a thing happen in downtown Tulsa. And the fact that we, as Green Country Cricket Club, have never done something to this scale before," said an attendee.

India played Pakistan and won by six runs.



