3 Vehicles Involved In Crash On Southbound Highway 75

Three vehicles were involved in crash on Monday morning. The collision happened just before 7 a.m. on southbound Highway 75 near 66th Street North.

Monday, June 10th 2024, 7:43 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Three vehicles were involved in crash on Monday morning on southbound Highway 75.

The collision happened just before 7 a.m. on southbound Highway 75 near 66th Street North.

First responders were on the scene assessing the situation, and a wrecker arrived around 7:30 a.m. to tow away the cars.

This wreck did cause a slow down and some back ups, but traffic was still able to move through both of the lanes.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 10th, 2024

June 11th, 2024

June 11th, 2024

June 11th, 2024

Top Headlines

June 11th, 2024

June 11th, 2024

June 11th, 2024

June 11th, 2024