3 Vehicles Involved In Crash On Southbound Highway 75

Monday, June 10th 2024, 7:43 am
Three vehicles were involved in crash on Monday morning on southbound Highway 75.
The collision happened just before 7 a.m. on southbound Highway 75 near 66th Street North.
First responders were on the scene assessing the situation, and a wrecker arrived around 7:30 a.m. to tow away the cars.
This wreck did cause a slow down and some back ups, but traffic was still able to move through both of the lanes.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.
