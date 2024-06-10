3 Vehicles Involved In Crash On Southbound Highway 75

Three vehicles were involved in crash on Monday morning. The collision happened just before 7 a.m. on southbound Highway 75 near 66th Street North.

By: News On 6

Three vehicles were involved in crash on Monday morning on southbound Highway 75.

The collision happened just before 7 a.m. on southbound Highway 75 near 66th Street North.

First responders were on the scene assessing the situation, and a wrecker arrived around 7:30 a.m. to tow away the cars.

This wreck did cause a slow down and some back ups, but traffic was still able to move through both of the lanes.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.