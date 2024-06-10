Mayes County 'Family Fun In The Sun Day' Has Educational Activities For Adults, Kids

The Mayes County Health Department said there will be face painting, bubbles and games for the kids. For the parents, there will be educational breakout sessions on finances, Alzheimer's and summer kids' safety.

By: News On 6

The Mayes County Family Fun in the Sun Day will be taking place this Friday, June 14. This is the third year for the event.

Image Provided By: Mayes County Health Department

Image Provided By: Mayes County Health Department

Event organizer Kaitlan Weston stops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to tell us all about the summertime event.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Mayes County Family Fun in the Sun Day.