Mayes County 'Family Fun In The Sun Day' Has Educational Activities For Adults, Kids

Monday, June 10th 2024, 8:24 am

By: News On 6


MAYES COUNTY, Okla. -

The Mayes County Family Fun in the Sun Day will be taking place this Friday, June 14. This is the third year for the event.

The Mayes County Health Department said there will be face painting, bubbles and games for the kids.

Mayes County Family Fun in the Sun DayImage Provided By: Mayes County Health Department

For the parents, there will be educational breakout sessions on finances, Alzheimer's and summer kids' safety.

Mayes County Family Fun in the Sun DayImage Provided By: Mayes County Health Department

Event organizer Kaitlan Weston stops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to tell us all about the summertime event.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Mayes County Family Fun in the Sun Day.
