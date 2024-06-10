Miss Oklahoma 2024 Lauren Frost Joins LeAnne Taylor On Six In The Morning

We have a new Miss Oklahoma after the pageant over the weekend at River Spirit Casino in Tulsa! Miss Oklahoma 2024 Lauren Frost joins us Monday morning to discuss her big win and the journey ahead.

Monday, June 10th 2024, 10:03 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

We have a new Miss Oklahoma after the pageant over the weekend at River Spirit Casino in Tulsa.

Your Miss Oklahoma 2024 is Miss Bricktown Lauren Frost! She is the 90th Miss Oklahoma to wear the crown and serve the state.

Lauren hit the ground running and already recorded her first episode of the "You Go Miss O" podcast. She'll now travel across the state and represent Oklahoma in the Miss America pageant.

