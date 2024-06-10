Music Monday: Checking In With Carly & Cliff At 92.9 The River

It's the start of a new week and that means it's time to check in with our radio partners! The Six In The Morning team was joined by Cliff and Carly from 92.9 The River.

Monday, June 10th 2024, 10:45 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

It's the start of a new week and that means it's time to check in with our radio partners! We were joined by Cliff and Carly from 92.9 The River.

The River will have an exclusive interview Thursday with Bryan Wilks, the founder of The Ten District in Jenks about new retail and restaurants coming there, along with an update on the Tulsa Premium Outlets opening August 15.
