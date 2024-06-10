'I've Never Seen It Like This': Tulsa International Airport Experiences Delays Due To TSA Equipment Failure

Many travelers were caught in extremely long security checkpoint lines while trying to catch flights out of Tulsa International Airport on Monday. The Transportation Security Administration says equipment failures are the reason for the delays.

Most of the body scanners experienced the issues, according to the TSA. The agency says technicians are working to fix the issues, but a specific timeline has not been announced.

The slowdowns caused long lines for passengers.

“I’ve never seen it like this,” said Matt Hardin, a Broken Arrow traveler headed to Kentucky. “Normally, you can come in, and on a busy day, you can get through this in 20 minutes.”

Hardin waited hours in line, even missing his original flight.

“My flight took off while I was in line,” he said.

The TSA says replacement parts have arrived, and others have been ordered.

“Yes, we see a line. Yes, there is a delay,” said Patricia Mancha, spokesperson. “The key for us is that we make sure that every person, every piece of luggage, gets screened and it gets screened properly.”

The agency is monitoring what happened.

“We don’t take this lightly,” said Mancha. “This is very serious for us. We understand that people may be frustrated, but we also ask that you be patient with us.”

The TSA wants to remind passengers to arrive for flights no less than two hours before departure.