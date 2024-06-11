Local Group Provides Resources, Raises Awareness About Heat-Related Deaths In Kids

Temperatures are reaching highs in the 90s here in Oklahoma and one group is urging parents to always check the back seat to prevent heat-related deaths in vehicles.

Temperatures are reaching highs in the 90s here in Oklahoma and one group is urging parents to always check the back seat to prevent heat-related deaths in vehicles.

The Parent Child Center is dedicated to strengthening families through preventive efforts to reduce child abuse and neglect. The organization's president said heat-related deaths are a form of neglect.

Melanie Anderegg said heat-related deaths in children are the second leading cause of death outside of car crashes. That's because the inside of a car can be 50 degrees hotter than outside. It only takes 30 minutes for the heat to be unbearable for a child.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there were 141 heat-related deaths in Oklahoma from 2013 to 2022, with more than 85-percent happening from June to August.

Anderegg said carrying groceries or other items in before getting your child out, a quick distraction, or complete change in your routine can lead to a tragedy.

“They are absolutely unfortunate events that occur that can happen to anyone of us and it doesn’t matter mom, dad, grandparent, childcare sitter, bus driver. Across the board anyone of us as a community member can experience this and without any malicious intent.”

Anderegg said placing things like your phone or shoe in the back seat can serve as a reminder.

They also have brightly colored hanging tags and cards for the dash and rearview mirror to pick up at the center.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Parent Child Center and other resources.