Shots Fired During Scuffle Inside Tulsa Store

Police are investigating after shots were fired inside a Family Dollar on Harvard near Apache on Tuesday.

Cell phone video shows employees pinning James Hishaw Jr. down inside the store after they suspected him of stealing. You can hear yelling from employees and bystanders and then a gunshot.

One witness says she was offering to pay for Hishaw's groceries when the whole thing happened.

"Shaken up, really shaken up," she said.

The woman says he was trying to hide food in a bag.

"Food, like frozen chicken, pot pies, food no non-perishable items, food. He said he had to feed his family," she said. "The manager told the two young employees to get him."

Records show Hishaw has been convicted of selling drugs, having a stolen vehicle, using a gun in a felony, and taking a weapon into jail. He was released from prison in 2015.