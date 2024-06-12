Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Farm Issued Second Recall In Two Years After Pesticides Found In Products

Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has issued a recall and embargo against some products from a medical marijuana farm in Ardmore, Oklahoma for having pesticides in some of its products.

This is the second recall against Graves Farms in less than a year.

The owner of Graves Farm, Michael Graves, says he is proud of his business and says the hold is on four products from two years ago. He says he only has one recall against his business, which was from last year, and he's confused why he was issued a second one yesterday.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority issued the most recent recall Monday and says Grave's Farm sold four products that tested positive for pesticides.

Owner Michael Graves says he bought those products from another processor and re-packaged them.

"We had an issue where we bought product with passing test results," Graves said. "We repackaged the product and sent it out the door. It was contaminated, and we didn't have it retested, which we don't have to when we buy from another processor."

The Authority says at least three dozen dispensaries bought those contaminated products, including several in Green Country.

The recall means Graves Farm can't sell those products.

OMMA also issued a recall against Grave Farms in June of last year for two products not properly tested.

Graves says he only acknowledges the first recall.

"I can't help what you're reading. I can tell you honestly, I know the recalls. It's a very big deal. We've had one recall as a business, and that was voluntary recall," said Graves.

OMMA says one of the items embargoed this week was packaged in April of this year, but Graves believes it was older.

"That was from 2022 we believe that's a customer that repackaged it and has a new date on it," said Graves.

Since the 2023 recall, Graves says he's made improvements.

"We completely cleaned down our shop; everything got alcohol washed, pressure cleaned, all weed, cannabis got destroyed, and we started fresh," said Graves.

Graves says he doesn't understand why OMMA issued the new recall on Monday.

"We run a tight ship around here, we spend multiple thousand dollars a week having things tested," said Graves.

OMMA sent News On 6 a statement saying this is an ongoing situation, so they can't comment further, but anyone who bought the recalled items should return them.

Graves says all his products are safe.