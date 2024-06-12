As Child Summer Camps Open, Tulsa Organization Reminding Parents To Be Vigilant Of Possible Abuse

Staff at Tulsa's Child Advocacy Center said parents should ask specific questions before sending their child to camp to ensure it's an enjoyable and memorable time.

-

An organization dedicated to its advocacy for children is sharing with parents hos to make sure they know the signs of possible child abuse, as kids head off to camp across Green Country.

Staff at Tulsa's Child Advocacy Center said parents should ask specific questions before sending their child to camp to ensure it's an enjoyable and memorable time.

Katie Drilling, Child Advocacy Center manager of multidisciplinary services, said more than 6,000 child abuse investigations were assigned in Tulsa County in 2023, and nearly half of those cases were found to be crimes.

Drilling said parents should ask questions about the training required for camp counselors and whether the camp is licensed, and they should also be vigilant about any inappropriate relationships between their child and an adult at camp.

90% of victims of child abuse know their abusers, according to Drilling, so parents should keep an eye on how the camp monitors the behavior of older campers when interacting younger campers, and pay attention to any unusual signs in their child's behavior.

"Any big change in the child’s usual behavior, that’s going to be indicator a child abuse and neglect," Drilling said. "Also, you’re going to look for physical marks, bruises, there could be increased anxiety, increased depression, and trouble sleeping.”