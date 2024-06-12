Tulsa International Warns Travelers To Arrive Extra Early; Some Security Lanes Still Out

Tulsa International Airport is once again warning travelers to arrive early for their flights on Wednesday morning.

Wait times have alrday begun to improve as of 6 a.m. but workers are still trying to repair TSA body scanners. Tulsa International Airport says the morning hours are the busiest times at the airport and airport officials are once again warning passengers about long wait times.

The airport says three lanes are now open but several are still closed and passengers could wait much longer than usual.

TIA says you should still arrive three hours before your flight to make sure you don't miss it. The airport says they opened lanes up again early on Wednesday at 3:15 this morning and airline managers are also opening their ticket counters earlier.

The airport says TSA pre-check is open but even that could have longer wait times as well.

TIA says technicians are on site and working on equipment. They hope to be able to open those additional lanes soon.