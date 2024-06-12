Creek County Sheriff's Office To Update 911 Boundaries

The Creek County Sheriff’s Office will join other dispatch centers to take over 911 calls in some areas. The existing 911 Boundaries have been in place for several decades and will now change on July 1st.

By: News On 6

The Creek County Sheriff’s Office will join other dispatch centers to take over 911 calls in some areas.

Creek County Commissioner Leon Warner said the Creek County Sheriff’s Office has been trying to do this for several years and took the issue to the State 911 commission to help make the change.

The existing 911 Boundaries have been in place for several decades and will change on July 1st. Creek County is one of the last counties in the state to make this change with the sheriff’s office now being responsible for the 911 calls of unincorporated areas.

Commissioner Warner says the long-term goal of the county is to consolidate dispatch centers.

“It takes cell phones so that the dispatcher will know exactly where you are in a couple of feet before you even talk. That’s the next technology that’s coming down the pipe. So we’ve got to get ready for that. The states have already told us," said Warner.

There are concerns from some that Creek County dispatch centers will lose funding with more going to the the sheriff’s office. Warner said the county will have committee meetings to prepare for the changes.