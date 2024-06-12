FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Opens In Bartlesville

FEMA and other organizations will be at Bartlesville High School to help people apply for assistance and answer questions about all the help available.

Wednesday, June 12th 2024, 7:08 am

By: News On 6


FEMA is opening a disaster recovery center in Bartlesville on Wednesday to help people apply for help to recover from the storms.

The center is open 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. An appointment is not required to attend.

