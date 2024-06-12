Cherokee Nation Recognizes Pride Month For 1st Time

The Cherokee Nation is recognizing Pride Month for the first time in the tribe's history. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says the tribe has had members of the LGBTQ+ community since its creation and has never excluded them.

By: News On 6

The Cherokee Nation is recognizing Pride Month for the first time in the tribe's history.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says the tribe has had members of the LGBTQ+ community since its creation and has never excluded them.

"There are too many people in this world trying to divide us based on who we ought to hate and who we ought to be afraid of, who is not worth dignity who is not part of humanity," said Hoskin.

Hoskin says the Cherokee Nation will examine its departments to make sure there are no barriers to access so everyone knows they belong.