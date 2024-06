According to the Federal Trade Commission, scammers are riding the cryptocurrency craze wave, with more than $1 billion in losses to scams reported since 2021. Jeff Miller with AARP Fraud Watch Network joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to share some tips for spotting crypto scams.

By: News On 6

-

According to the Federal Trade Commission, scammers are riding the cryptocurrency craze wave, with more than $1 billion in losses to scams reported since 2021.

Jeff Miller with AARP Fraud Watch Network joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to share some tips for spotting crypto scams.