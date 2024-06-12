4 Broken Arrow Police Officers On Administrative Leave Amid Misconduct Accusations, OSBI Investigation

Four Broken Arrow Police officers are on administrative leave, accused of misconduct.

Broken Arrow Police said on May 27th, two officers learned about an incident four days earlier involving four other officers.

The two officers reported it and the four others were put on leave.

The department has requested an independent criminal investigation by the OSBI.

Broken Arrow Police have not released any details about what happened.