Tulsa Man, Woman Convicted For Armed Robbery

Rosalinda Ambriz and Miguel Herrera were convicted of robbing the victim at gunpoint and threatened to kill him if they called the police.

By: News On 6

A Tulsa woman is convicted of helping set up a robbery with her boyfriend.

Rosalinda Ambriz and Miguel Herrera were convicted of robbing the victim at gunpoint and threatened to kill him if they called the police.

Documents show Ambriz talked with the victim on Facebook to set up the date.

The affidavit says when the victim showed up, Herrera and Ambriz pistol-whipped him and then stole his phone, shoes and $175.

Documents said they also made the victim open his Facebook page to delete the conversation he had with Ambriz.

Herrera pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Ambriz pleaded no contest and was given seven years of probation.