After The Storm: The Red Cross Assists Oklahoma Communities In Crisis

It's been a little more than two weeks since a tornado caused significant damage in parts of Rogers and Mayes County.

The regional spokesperson for the American Red Cross said it has responded to twice as many climate disasters the past ten years.

In the case of a tornado, disaster workers arrive on scene within hours after it touches down.

During disaster response, the Red Cross helps meet people's immediate needs such as providing a safe place to stay, food, water, and medical care or health services.

The organization had 233 disaster workers, served more than 1,900 households, provided more than 10,000 relief items, and served more than 50,000 meals and snacks between April 27 and May 6 and May 25.

The Red Cross said it operated a total of 10 shelters: 7 during the April 27 to May 6 response and 3 during the May 25 response.

"Our goal when we head out on a disaster is to make sure that people's immediate needs are met and that they can have a successful recovery. And that happens by working with local officials to know what the community needs are and just checking in with communities," Matt Trotter said.

Trotter said the Red Cross is still available to help people impacted by the tornados even though the resource centers have ended.