Tulsa-Based Organization Teaches Citizens How To Protect Streams, Rivers

By: News On 6

A new Tulsa based organization is teaching people how to better protect the water where they live.

Tulsa Watershed Coalition is the name of the newly launched group. Leaders said the goal is to teach citizens in Tulsa how to better protect the streams and rivers in their community.

The coalition is in the early stages and is working to get the public more involved in monitoring streams.

The Watershed Coalition plans to educate more people on this issue through community activities.

Crow Creek’s been a major focus of attention for the Blue Thumb Water Quality Education Program more than 30 years. Through new partnerships, it is hoping to make an even bigger impact.

Some of the groups involved with the coalition include the City of Tulsa Storm Water, Tulsa Zoo, and Tulsa County Conservation District.

"Cause there is watersheds all over Tulsa and what that means if you look at a watershed like Delaware Creek here, everything that happens within these boundaries can have an impact on Delaware Creek. So if we’re wanting to protect Delaware Creek specifically we’re going to be wanting to talk to these people," said Cheryl Cheadle with the Oklahoma Conservation Commission.

Cheadle hopes the public can make efforts to help protect their water.

Some of those things include: if you're using chemicals on a lawn, use them minimally because they can wash off in streams and rivers. If you have an oil leak, get it repaired as well.