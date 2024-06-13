Local Couple Opens New Coffee Shop In Downtown Tulsa

A couple that started out selling instant coffee has now opened their own coffee shop. It's called Coracle Coffee and is located in downtown Tulsa. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live there Thursday morning to try it out.

A new coffee shop has opened in downtown Tulsa.

Husband and wife, Tyler and Lydia Duncan are the owners of Coracle Coffee and each have been in the coffee industry for a decade.

"He is the best partner that I could possibly have in this venture," said Lydia. "He is incredibly educated on everything coffee. I thought I knew a lot about coffee and I had no idea."

Tyler first started the business in 2020 by making his own instant coffee. "It was God awful," he continued, "The first batch was, but I tasted what it could have been."

The name is in reference to the small thatch boat called a coracle, more commonly found in the United Kingdom. Tyler said it is quoted in one of his favorite books talking about determination.

"If the dawn treader fails me then I am going to paddle east to my coracle, if the coracle fails me then I am going to swim with my four paws, and if I have not reached Asland's country or shot off the edge of the world into some vast cataract then I am going to seek with my nose pointed to the sunrise," he quoted.

Tyler was determined to perfect his coffee blend. That led to wholesaling his instant coffee to other area businesses and this opportunity to open a brick-and-mortar store.

Coracle Coffee held its grand opening at 314 S Cincinnati Ave. on May 17. Since then, Isaiah Nieves has become a bit of a regular. "I have been here about three times in just the last week," he said. "I keep coming back because the chai is delicious, every drink they have here is divine."

Isaiah said it is a great atmosphere to meet up with friends and always feels inviting.

"I was like wow this is a really community-oriented space which is apparently part of the owner's mission and I think that is really cool," he said.

The Duncan's also want people to know Coracle Coffee is family-friendly. Oftentimes Tyler has his 3-month-old daughter strapped to his chest as he greets customers.

"We want it to be a warm and inviting space," he said. "We want to make sure that people feel welcome here."

Coracle Coffee serves a variety of coffees, teas, and food. "We have got a lot of breakfast burritos, sausage rolls, some sandwiches, and a lot of baked goods, too. Some pretty wild cookies and probably the best blueberry muffin I have ever had," said Tyler.

The location is even easily accessible for anyone working in and around downtown.

"It is a great location for all of the businesses that are down here to come in, and grab a little caffeine before they get to work," said Lydia. "It is just the perfect spot."

Coracle Coffee is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

To order their instant coffee CLICK HERE