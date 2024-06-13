Ben Johnson Days Rodeo 2024 Brings The Western Ways Back To Pawhuska

'Ben Johnson Days' kicked off on Wednesday with an art show and mixer with a lot more planned over the next several days. One of the organizers Cody Garnett and World Champion cowboy Luke Campbell joined News on 6 on Thursday to talk about this year's event and what guests can expect.

By: News On 6

This weekend is Father's Day which means an Osage Country rodeo tradition will be celebrated.

You can find more information about the rodeo at BenJohnsonCowboyMuseum.com








