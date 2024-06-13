Ben Johnson Days Rodeo 2024 Brings The Western Ways Back To Pawhuska

'Ben Johnson Days' kicked off on Wednesday with an art show and mixer with a lot more planned over the next several days. One of the organizers Cody Garnett and World Champion cowboy Luke Campbell joined News on 6 on Thursday to talk about this year's event and what guests can expect.

Thursday, June 13th 2024, 4:30 pm

By: News On 6


This weekend is Father's Day which means an Osage Country rodeo tradition will be celebrated.

'Ben Johnson Days' kicked off on Wednesday with an art show and mixer with a lot more planned over the next several days. One of the organizers Cody Garnett and World Champion cowboy Luke Campbell joined News on 6 on Thursday to talk about this year's event and what guests can expect.

You can find more information about the rodeo at BenJohnsonCowboyMuseum.com
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 13th, 2024

June 13th, 2024

June 12th, 2024

June 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

June 14th, 2024

June 14th, 2024

June 14th, 2024

June 14th, 2024