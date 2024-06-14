Man Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison For Fatal Tulsa Shooting

A Tulsa man will spend the next 40 years in federal prison for shooting and killing an innocent woman less than a year after he got out of prison.

By: News On 6

-

A Tulsa man will spend the next 40 years in federal prison for shooting and killing an innocent woman less than a year after he got out of prison.

Rahmon Macon Jr. pled guilty in 2023 to second-degree murder for killing 19-year-old Aliza Crook.

Police said Macon got into an argument with another driver at a gas station.

That driver left and Crook was a passenger in his car.

Macon fired several shots at the car and hit Crook in the head.

Investigators said Macon also tried to keep witnesses from cooperating with the FBI.

Related: Woman Killed In Tulsa Shooting, 1 Person In Custody