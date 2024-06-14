Man Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison For Fatal Tulsa Shooting

Thursday, June 13th 2024, 8:18 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Rahmon Macon Jr. pled guilty in 2023 to second-degree murder for killing 19-year-old Aliza Crook.

Police said Macon got into an argument with another driver at a gas station.

That driver left and Crook was a passenger in his car.

Macon fired several shots at the car and hit Crook in the head.

Investigators said Macon also tried to keep witnesses from cooperating with the FBI.

