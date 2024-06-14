Rogers County Deputy Receives Award For Saving Retired Deputy Fire Chief

A Rogers County deputy is being recognized for saving the life of a retired deputy fire chief.

By: News On 6

Rolling Hills Fire Department said Deputy Michael Moore and a doctor jumped into action when their retired Deputy Fire Chief Gary Sarten had a massive heart attack while reporting for jury duty in January.

"This gentleman here was the first one that gave me medical attention, and what he did saved my life," former Deputy Chief Sarten said. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. You did everything that you were trained to do, and I'm still here because of it."

The fire department surprised Deputy Michael Moore on Thursday with an award for his act of heroism.



