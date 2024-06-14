Dozens Of Tulsa Apartment Residents Displaced After Overnight Fire

Tulsa Firefighters are working to figure out what started a fire at an apartment complex near 31st and 145th East Avenue overnight. The Red Cross is now working to assist about 40 residents who are displaced.

Tulsa Firefighters are working to figure out what started a fire at an apartment complex near 31st and 145th East Avenue overnight.

It started around 12:15 a.m. Friday morning at the Boulder Ridge apartments, firefighters said.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames coming from the roof of one of the buildings.

More than a dozen apartments were filled with smoke, firefighters said. Everyone inside was able to get out and no one was hurt, according to TFD.

