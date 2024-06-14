Circle Cinema Seeks Support To Improve The Historic Tulsa Movie Theater

Circle Cinema has established a new building and maintenance fund to help pay for improvements. Donations will help replace the roof and enhance accessibility in the building.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa’s historic Circle Cinema is looking for support as they make improvements to the theater.

It’s been about 20 years since Circle Cinema's last major renovation. Leaders there want to make some changes and are asking for community support.

Circle Cinema has established a new building and maintenance fund to help pay for these improvements.

Brent Ortolani is the Executive Director of Circle Cinema. He said while portions of the 96-year-old facility are state of the art, some of the historic parts still remain.

Donations will help replace the roof and enhance accessibility in the building.

"You know older facilities always have challenges. They’re important to preserve. We’ve received several historic preservation grants, but ongoing maintenance is more of an issue with older buildings," Ortolani said.

If you’re looking to support the theater, you can head to its website. | CLICK HERE for more information.