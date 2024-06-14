University Of Tulsa Recognized For Working To Promote Voter Awareness

The University of Tulsa received this recognition alongside other prestigious universities like Brown, The George Washington University and others. However, TU is the only university in Oklahoma to receive this recognition.

-

The University of Tulsa was recently recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge with the 2024 Highly Established Action Plan Seal.

This plan was largely focused on getting students involved in and engaged in civic discourse and voter participation. This includes getting people registered to vote and coming up with a plan to help other students make sure they know how to submit their registrations on time.

Melissa Abdo, the director of the Office of Civic Engagement said TU is really excited to be recognized for their hard work to promote voter awareness.

"I think this generation of students are very interested in social issues, and they want to participate. So we’re kind of creating the environment and the culture on campus that assists them, helps them in organizing voter registration drives and engaging the issues that are important to them," Abdo said.

This is the first time the university has received this designation. Abdo said it's encouraging to see how engaged these students are when it comes to civic discourse.

"They are committed to social issues, and they are really dedicated to making our community and our state and even the world a better place." Abdo said.

The University of Tulsa received this recognition alongside other prestigious universities like Brown, The George Washington University and others. However, TU is the only university in Oklahoma to receive this recognition.