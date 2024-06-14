Juneteenth Festival In Tulsa Brings Communities Together To Celebrate Freedom

The Juneteenth holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. in 1865. It is short for "June 19th." On that day in June 1865, 250,000 people in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom from slavery.

The Tulsa Juneteenth Festival is underway and has local vendors, food trucks, art exhibits and live entertainment hosted along Greenwood Avenue.

The executive director of the Tulsa Juneteenth Festival, Lauren Corbitt, said there is something for the entire family to enjoy this weekend.

Corbitt said Tulsa has always celebrated, and this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Tulsa Juneteenth Festival, which her late mother Sherry Gamble-Smith co-founded.

Corbitt explained that the festival's aim is to bring the community together to celebrate, support Black businesses, and encourage self-expression.

"I really want people to come out to really be able to see the celebration at this level. It is really a big thing for Tulsa," Corbitt said.

Saturday, June 15, there will be a 5K and 1K mile run held at Guthrie Green in downtown starting at 7 a.m.

There's also wellness events, family field day, and live music.