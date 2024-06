Noodling is catching catfish with just your hands, and it is News On 6 Anchor Tess Maune's favorite summertime hobby. Tess headed out with an Oklahoma family near Shawnee that is putting hand-fishing on the map even more.

By: News On 6

The country's largest noodling contest and festival kicks off Friday, June 14 in Pauls Valley and goes through Saturday, June 15.

