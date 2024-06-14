Bartlesville Baseball Coach Arrested, Accused Of Strangling His Wife

A Bartlesville baseball coach is charged with strangling his wife. An affidavit says the victim feared her husband, John Pannell, was going to kill her, but he says he is innocent.

An affidavit says Pannell’s wife “was aggravated at the financial situation that is happening with her and her husband,” and started banging on a bathroom door to get Pannell to answer.

His wife told investigators “The bathroom door flew open and John charged at her.”

The affidavit says Pannell “had pushed her on the bed and put his arm around her neck.” It says “John used his body weight to hold her legs down.”

Pannell’s wife told investigators Panell “was squeezing so tight she thought her neck was going to snap.”

Pannell told News On 6 he is innocent, but declined to comment any further. Pannell’s attorney also declined to comment.

Pannell is a coach for Bartlesville’s American Legion baseball team and his company also maintains the city’s baseball and softball fields.

In a statement, the City of Bartlesville says in part:

“The contract does not include any language relevant to the recent arrest of 4F Sports owner John Pannell. Therefore, no action can or will be taken by the City at this time regarding this arrangement. The contract expires on the last day of December 2024 and could be reexamined at that time.”





Records show Pannell’s wife filed for divorce this week. The attorney for Panell’s wife did not respond to News On 6’s inquiry.

News On 6 also asked Bartlesville Police for an interview, but the department did not respond to our request.