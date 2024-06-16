Kasey Alert Canceled For Missing, Endangered Tulsa 15-Year-Old

Sunday, June 16th 2024, 7:20 am
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has canceled the Kasey Alert for 15-year-old Ariana Smith.
Smith was last seen near East 41st Street in Tulsa around 6 p.m. on Friday. OHP said on Sunday morning, she had been located.
She has black hair and blue eyes, is 5'02", and weighs roughly 150 lbs. She is believed to be wearing a black tank top and gray shorts.
She has a tattoo on her left leg of a butterfly and another on her right ankle.
