2-Year-Old Injured In Mayes County ATV Collision

A 2-year-old child was injured on Sunday morning in an ATV crash that was caused by an intoxicated driver, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Sunday, June 16th 2024, 7:46 am

By: News On 6


Troopers say Steven Beaver, 26, was driving an ATV intoxicated on West 630 road near Mayes County when the vehicle left the roadway and was driven into a ditch.

The 2-year-old boy in the passenger seat was transported by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital with chest and leg injuries.

OHP says both Beaver and the passenger were ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

OHP says the cause of the collision was intoxication.
