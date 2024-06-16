24-Year-Old Woman Killed In Tulsa Crash On Sunday

A 24-year-old woman is dead after a crash along southbound I-244 in Tulsa on Sunday.

Sunday, June 16th 2024, 6:38 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened south of 23rd Street around 5:23 a.m.

The driver, Cherish Willis, was taken to the hospital where she died at 10 a.m., OHP confirmed.

Two children were in the car with her at the time of the crash. A 3-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were checked out by paramedics but had no injuries.

OHP said all seatbelts were in use when the crash occurred.

