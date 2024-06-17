Oologah Families Hit The Pond For Annual Fishing Derby

Families in Oologah had some “fun in the sun” over the weekend for the town’s annual fishing derby. There was a big turnout Saturday with at least 300 kids set up along the pond outside the Corps office at Oologah Lake.

Families in Oologah had some “fun in the sun” over the weekend for the town’s annual fishing derby.

The Oologah Chamber of Commerce and Army Corps of Engineers team up each year for the free fishing derby. The groups stocked the pond with catfish, so the lines were hotter than the weather with kids reeling in fish after fish.

There was a big turnout Saturday with at least 300 kids set up along the pond outside the Corps office at Oologah Lake. The Oologah High School Bass Fishing team, along with their Coach pro angler Edwin Evers were there to measure all the catches and share a few fishing tips, too.

Every kid left with goodie bags and a life jacket if they needed one. There were also trophies and prizes for the derby winners.



