Mo Rocca, Craig Johnson, & More Authors To Visit Magic City Books In Tulsa

A lot is happening at Magic City Books this June. Earlier this month, they welcomed author Lisa Wingate and now they are getting ready to welcome another big name, Mo Rocca.

By: News On 6

-

A lot is happening at Magic City Books this June.

Earlier this month, they welcomed author Lisa Wingate and now they are getting ready to welcome another big name, Mo Rocca. Pat Cawiezell with Magic City joined News On 6 at 9 to tell us more about this visit and a few suggested book titles for your summer reading.

Journalist and media personality Mo Rocca is visiting Tulsa on Thursday June 27th at 7 p.m. at The Synagogue, Congregation B'nai Emunah on 17th and Peoria to talk about his latest novel, 'Roctogenarians: Late in Life Debuts, Comebacks, and Triumphs.'

"Mo Rocca, who a lot of viewers watch on Sunday mornings, here on [News On 6], he's one of the correspondents for CBS Sunday mornings. He has a new book about the people who have made big impacts later in their life. Some of these are people that had a big impact young and then kind of came back and had a renaissance as they aged. Others are people who were just kind of toiling away in obscurity in their field and then kind of all of the sudden a fifty year overnight success," Cawiezell said.

Robin Sloan is joining Magic City Books at the TCC Center for Creativity on Tuesday June 18th from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a free event to celebrate the release of his newest novel 'Moon Bound' a futuristic tale following a young boy named Ariel and his many adventures.

"Robin Sloan has written a couple of other books already that are very well loved by book people," Cawiezell said. "He wrote a book called 'Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore.' This book is set in the same universe, but in a really distant future. I mean 10,000 years far distant future, but set in the same time frame.

Booker T. Washington and Tulsa University alumna Charity Barton is visiting Magic City Books on June 22nd for an event commemorating her new children's activity book, 'We Did That! A Black Children's Activity Book.'

"Charity Barton has written a new children's activity book," Cawiezell said. "We're going to be selling and reading the book with her on Saturday in store at 2 o'clock. Frios is going to be out front and so you can come get a popsicle and break the heat. There are going to be some activities inside really kind of focusing on Juneteenth activities that she has in the book."

For more details on upcoming events check out Magic City Books' website here.







































