Gathering Place Offers Free Pedal Boat, Kayak Rides This Summer

Among all the natural beauty is a splash of adventure found on the ground level of ONEOK Boathouse. There visitors can take a kayak or pedal boat out on Peggy's Pond for free.

The first official day of summer is Thursday, June 20, but at Gathering Place summer is already in full swing.

"It is kind of this green escape right in nature where you can see wildlife and get out on the water without having to leave the city," Marketing Specialist Sydney Brown said.

Maya Jones came to Gathering Place for that very reason.

"I feel like it is very peaceful out here," she said. "It is just a nice atmosphere for people to come."

Jones and a friend decided to try out a pedal boat.

"Me and my friend just decided to go pedal boating," she said. "It was fun, very relaxing, and I love the water."

The pedal boats can fit up to two adults and two children while the kayaks are for one to two people.

It makes for a fun family activity. Jace Perez, his mother, and younger brother came from Claremore to try it out for the first time.

"It was pretty fun," said Perez. "I saw a turtle; it came up to me. I got to see lots of fish and it was really exciting."

The boat rides are 30 minutes each and are open Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

"We might test out some new hours throughout the summer, but for now people can head on down here from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.," Brown said.

Kids must be at least 5 years old to ride in a boat. Anyone between 5 and 13 years old must be accompanied by a supervising companion who is 14 or older.

For more rules and information, CLICK HERE.