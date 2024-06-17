Local Catholic Church Offers Special Nigerian-Influenced Mass

People gathered on Sunday to celebrate mass and sing songs of African Culture at Saint Monica Catholic Church in Tulsa.

By: News On 6

The goal of the service is to give people from Africa who now live in Tulsa a Mass that adds elements from their homeland. One pastor from the Diocese of Tulsa shared why this Mass is very special for people to experience.

"You will see and you will enjoy it. You come here and enjoy, the wonderful melody and wonderful music. You can sing songs with African accents"

This mass is every third Sunday of every other month and is open to the public.



